When Wendy Hipps found a set of watercolor prints at her grandmother’s Blount County home back in 1998, she recognized the value, not necessarily in terms of dollars.
The four watercolor prints were kept in their original envelope, and Hipps said she doesn’t even remember where in the home they were found. The 12-by-17 pieces of artwork were done by Richard Lewis, and he signed and dated each back in 1972.
The subjects — historic places in and around Blount County — include Anderson Hall at Maryville College, Blount County Courthouse, Historic Sam Houston Schoolhouse and John P. Cable Mill in Cades Cove.
The envelope keeping these pieces of history safe says “Scenes of Blount County” on its front along with an emblem from Bank of Maryville. This bank, which was started in 1885, had commissioned the artist almost 50 years ago to paint the scenes. According to the information printed inside the large envelope, there were 12 such watercolor prints done by Lewis with Blount County as subjects.
“In appreciation of the natural beauty of our area, the Bank of Maryville commissioned Richard Lewis to paint a collection of 12 watercolors depicting the charm of Blount County,” the message inside the envelope reads.
The information goes on to say that Lewis was born and raised in the South and distinguished himself as a painter of cities. He had several pieces of his work displayed in collections across the country and in permanent exhibits in 34 cities, according to the information gathered by Bank of Maryville back in 1973, the year these prints were given out.
Hipps said she doesn’t know how her grandmother, Faye Ailey Eggers, came to be in possession of the four prints. She died in 2017 at the age of 93.
Research on Lewis reveals that he had done this type of commissioning work for various cities, including Orlando, Florida, and Lexington, Kentucky. In some cases, banks asked Lewis to do this for promotional reasons. Much of his similar work was done in the 1970s.
Hipps found the prints in 1998 when she bought her grandmother’s house. When Hipps moved from there, she took the prints with her. She said she offered to donate them to the Blount County Public Library but they said they had nowhere to display them.
“I didn’t know what to do with them,” Hipps said. “I wanted to share them with somebody.”
The Bank of Maryville was at the corner of Main and Court streets early on. A book written by Brennan LeQuire, “Maryville 1920: From Pistol Creek to the Palace Theater,” states the first bank president was Peter Bartlett, who was president of Maryville College. It merged with the Bank of Blount County in 1932, LeQuire’s book states.
Years later, the Bank of Maryville became First Tennessee, which then became First Horizon a few years ago. There is little information on the internet about the Bank of Maryville, other than to say it was organized in 1885 from the Farmer’s Bank that was incorporated in 1882.
There is another book, titled “History of the Bank of Maryville: Maryville, Tennessee 1885-1979, written by Joe Gamble and available on Amazon.
How many prints the Bank of Maryville handed out and to whom are a mystery, Hipps said. She just recognized the beauty in each print and wanted to preserve the pieces of history. The Bank of Maryville was still around in the early 1980s; Hipps said she thinks she had an account there as a young person.
It would be nice to find answers to some questions about these prints and their artist, Hipps said. She just wanted to share them with those who also would appreciate the historic value.
To find the eight other prints or discover their subjects would be solving a mystery, she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.