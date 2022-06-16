Wayne Atchley can lay claim to a pretty awesome acquaintance back in the day — he met Dolly Parton when he was 12.
Turns out, Dolly’s dad worked on a farm for Atchley’s uncle. And Atchley grew up listening to first cousins’ stories of attending school beside the country legend.
“My first cousin remembers Dolly’s coat of many colors,” Atchley said. “She said you wouldn’t believe how people made fun of her. She didn’t have anything. Today, she could buy Sevierville and everything else up there.”
Atchley didn’t pursue a career in music like Dolly; he was called to preach, he said, and has followed that path now for almost 40 years. But this Blount County resident sure loves gospel music and bluegrass gospel. That he has in common with Dolly.
“Starting back in 1974 I was song leader at Bible Baptist Church,” Atchley said. “I was song leader and they also talked me into getting singing groups for the church. We had Saturday night singings once every month.”
He made the connections over the years that would serve him well later on, for Atchley now presents two major gospel concerts each year here in his community. The next one will take place on Saturday, June 25 at Bible Baptist Church, where Atchley serves as pastor. A dinner will get underway at 4 p.m.; the singing starts at 6:45 p.m.
The groups to be featured will include The Williams Family from Wren, Mississippi, The Russell Family from Maryville and The Parton Family out of Sevierville. These Partons are members of Dolly’s extended family.
“I have people calling me from Virginia, North Carolina and Alabama saying they are coming,” Atchley said. He currently serves as pastor at Bible Baptist.
Lots of gospel music lovers know Atchley from his days of hosting concerts at the former Wilson Chapel on the campus of Maryville College. Back in the day, he brought big names like the McKameys and Michael Combs. These days, he’s moved the events to Bible Baptist, smaller for sure, but also without a hefty venue fee.
This will be the third year of hosting at Bible Baptist. COVID-19 meant there was one year the event went silent. But Atchley returned last year and hopes to see even more in the audience this time.
He has the help of longtime friend, Roger Rex, who is a police officer for Alcoa Police Department. Rex will be preparing the pulled-pork meal to be served before the concert. In addition, there will also be a silent auction.
This will be the first time The Williams Family will be part of this concert series. Atchley said he has made lots of connections and friendships among the gospel music crowd. He often takes suggestions from others about who to reach out to for the events he hosts.
Some of the more popular groups are on the road for several weeks of the year. Atchley said he has to reach out six to nine months in advance. He said in the early days minus the Internet, it was a much harder job tracking down entertainers.
“I have a book of numbers at the house,” he said. But it’s gotten easier working with booking agents and searching websites.”
The friendship between Atchley and Rex goes back many years. Rex is the owner of East Tennessee Wrestling. Atchley wrestled many years ago; his wresting name was the Original Scorpion. Atchley now manages a heavyweight champion who stands 6-foot-five-inches and weighs 380 pounds. East Tennessee Wrestling has matches at Rocky Branch Community Center each month.
The cost to eat dinner before the June 25 concert is $6. That includes barbecue, slaw, chips, desserts and drinks. A love offering will be taken at the concert.
The proceeds from the night will go to pay the musicians and some will go toward helping Bible Baptist pay its insurance and utilities.
Atchley knows he will see familiar faces come concert night. He said he also hopes to see some new ones. Hopefully there will be those in the crowd who need to hear a redemptive message through song, he said.
