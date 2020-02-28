All Democrats who are registered to vote in Blount County are encouraged to participate in selecting Tennessee’s delegates at the Blount County Convention, Saturday, March 7, noon at Boys & Girls Club of Blount County, 520 S. Washington St., Maryville. At the Blount County Convention, representatives will be selected to attend the District Convention in Knoxville on March 21, where they'll vote for Tennessee's DNC Delegates representing the 2nd Congressional District.
Information about becoming a DNC delegate and the rules governing the DNC Delegate Selection Process may be obtained from tndp.org, or from the Tennessee Democratic Party, 319 Plus Park Blvd, Ste 203, Nashville, TN 37217, 615-327-9779.
