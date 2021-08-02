The Blount County Democratic Party Executive Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12 via Zoom. The group meets on the second Thursday of each month.
The meeting is open to the public. For more information and to register, visit blount.tndp.org. Nathan Higdon is chair of the Blount County Democratic party. Robert Hanye is first vice chair and Patti Young is second vice chair.
