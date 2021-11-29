The Blount County Ecumenical Action Council will meet via Zoom on Tuesday, Dec. 7, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. via Zoom. Lisa Atkinson from United Way of Blount County will talk about the issues and needs that people face in Blount County and how United Way is helping people to address those needs.
Individuals wishing to obtain a Zoom invitation to the meeting should email the council secretary at bcecumenicalactioncouncil@gmail.com.
The Blount County Ecumenical Action Council (BCEAC) promotes the well-being and safety of everyone in the county. It advocates for improvement in the conditions in which the underprivileged and underserved live and work.
