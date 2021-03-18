The Blount County Ecumenical Action Council will meet via Zoom from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 23.
Linda Kerr from Community Food Connection and Madison Harmon from Second Harvest Food Bank will talk about the services their respective agencies provide to help address food insecurity, which is a growing issue in Blount County.
Individuals wishing to attend the meeting should email the council secretary at bcecumenicalactioncouncil@gmail.com.
The Blount County Ecumenical Action Council, strengthened by the diversity of thought, religious belief and background among its members and committed to consultation, open dialogue and action, is dedicated to the improvement of the well-being and safety of everyone in the county.
It particularly advocates for the improvement of the conditions in which the underprivileged and underserved live and work. The council the fourth Tuesday of each month. Newcomers are always welcome.
