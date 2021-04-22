The Blount County Ecumenical Action Council will meet via Zoom on Tuesday, April 27, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. For far too many families, the cost of living outpaces what they earn. They struggle to manage even their most basic needs - housing, food, transportation, childcare, health care, and necessary technology. Al North will talk about the assistance that can be provided to them and will explain how a financial coach can help to build a sense of hope in overcoming financial issues.
Individuals wishing to attend the meeting should email the council secretary at bcecumenicalactioncouncil@gmail.com.
