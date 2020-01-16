The Blount County Ecumenical Action Council will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 429 Sandy Springs Road, Maryville.
Various community service reports will also be shared. This event is open to the public. The cost for lunch is $5. Individuals wishing to attend the meeting should email the council secretary at bcecumenicalactioncouncil@gmail.com to enable the council to estimate total attendance and ensure that sufficient food is available.
The Blount County Ecumenical Action Council educates and encourages dialogue about issues in the community that can lead to faith-based action on behalf of the underprivileged and underserved. Members of the council are churches, faith communities and individuals. It is ecumenical and multi-faith. Participants come from over 20 congregations and service agencies. The council meets at different locations on the fourth Tuesday of each month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Newcomers are always welcome.
