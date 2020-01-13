Blount County Extension has received $2,500 from the Tennessee State 4-H Office for the 4-H Health Rocks! grant. This is the second year that Blount County Extension has received this grant. In addition to Blount County, 15 other counties and the three 4-H Centers in Tennessee received the Health Rocks! grant. Blount County Extension plans to serve 500 elementary and middle school age youth across the county. Health Rocks! is a curricula for a healthy living program targeted at young people ages 8 to 14. Teen and adult facilitators share hands-on activities that educate youth on the consequences of tobacco, alcohol, and drug use. The goal of this program is to reduce youth smoking and tobacco use, help youth build life skills that lead to healthy lifestyle choices, and to help youth understand the influences and healthy consequences of tobacco, drug, and alcohol use to make healthy choices. In addition, this program hopes to engage youth and adults in partnership to develop and implement community strategies that promote healthy lifestyle choices.
In Tennessee during the 2017-2018 program year, a total of 14,194 youth completed 10 hours or more of training in Health Rocks! Annually, the program is evaluated with a retrospective pre-then-post survey of a group of randomly selected youth participants. A summary of the annual survey data shows the Tennessee program has demonstrated the following. 11.5% increase in the number of youth who now feel like they can talk to people they trust when they feel stressed; 8.4% increase in the number of youth who report they would talk a friend out of trying drugs; 8.0% increase in the number of youth who understand that illegal drug use affects relationships with family and friends; and 7.3%% increase in the number of youth who now have long-term goals in life.
4-H is the Youth Development program for University of Tennessee Extension. 4-H teaches leadership, citizenship and service learning to more than 186,000 youth in grades 4-12. 4-H also has more than 5,000 adult volunteers. UT Extension is one of four units in the UT Institute of Agriculture.
