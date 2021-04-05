The Blount County Friends of The Library will host a book sale on Friday and Saturday, April 9 and 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. An appointment is needed to attend the sale. Friday’s book sale is for Friends of the Library members only and Saturday, April 10 is open to the public.
Sign up for the appointment-only sale by going to the Friends website at www.bcfol.org or the Facebook page Blount County Friends of the Library. If you are not a member, you can sign up for yearly membership at the door; the cost is $15 for an individual or $20 for a family. Email bcfolibrary@gmail.com if you have any questions.
