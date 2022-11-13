Blount County Habitat for Humanity will repair homes for at least four veterans with disabilities at no cost to them over the next three years due to a new grant.
Blount County Habitat for Humanity will be a subrecipient of the Veterans Home Repair & Modification Pilot, a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funding program. The Coalition for Home Repair, of which Blount County Habitat for Humanity is a member, will manage and distribute funds to home repair nonprofits nationwide to repair homes for 80+ veterans.
Blount County Habitat for Humanity has committed to providing additional $28,000 in matched and leveraged resources to fulfill the requirements of the $40,000 grant award making the total local investment $68,000.
Blount County Habitat for Humanity serves low-income homeowners with repairs and accessibility improvements to create safe, livable housing in existing homes and neighborhoods in Blount County. Blount County Habitat for Humanity has more than 15 years of experience completing health, safety, and mobility repairs and modifications with Blount County homeowners. Working with Blount County veterans aligns with our vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live.
Interested homeowners can request a home repair application by calling 865-982-8717 or visiting our website and printing the home repair application www.blounthabitat.org/programs/
Donors who would like to contribute towards the matching portion of this grant can call 865-233-9102.
