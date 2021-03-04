Blount County Habitat for Humanity has hired Mona Nair as development director, replacing Vanessa Painter.
“This is a strong Habitat chapter. The staff and board are passionate about putting families in homes. I know this firsthand from volunteering with them while I worked in television,” said Nair. “It’s really exciting for me to be joining the team.”
As a former news anchor and reporter, Nair has extensive communication experience. She most recently served as the director of military affairs at the Christian County Chamber of Commerce in Hopkinsville, Kentucky (Fort Campbell). She currently serves as the chairperson of the USO Nashville/Fort Campbell Advisory Board.
Kathy Jackson, Blount County Habitat executive director said, “We are very excited that Mona has joined Blount County Habitat. I am certain that Mona has the enthusiasm and relationship skills to fulfill our development needs. It is clear to me that her personal life goals and values are very much aligned with the mission and vision of Blount County Habitat for Humanity.”
Nair graduated from college with an undergraduate degree in Journalism, PR and Advertising from Temple University in Philadelphia, and has received several broadcasting awards. She is a certified yoga instructor, a certified Applied Jewelry Professional (AJP) from the Gemological Institute of America and is also a graduate of the Knoxville FBI Citizens Academy. She was born in India and was naturalized as an American citizen in Chattanooga.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.