Chris W. Edmonds will talk about the heroic World War II actions of his father, Master Sgt. Roddie Edmonds, at 5 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Blount County Historical Museum.
In a prisoner of war camp for American soldiers, a German major demanded Edmonds, the highest ranking American prisoner, send out all the Jewish soldiers and have them line up. Knowing they would be transported for execution, Edmonds organized all regiments in the camp to stand up and say, "We are all Jews here."
He refused to identify the Jewish soldiers even with a gun pressed against his forehead. Master Sgt. Edmonds and his group saved more than 200 Jewish American POWs.
Chris Edmonds will have his book, “No Surrender: A Father, a Son, and an Extraordinary Act of Heroism That Continues to Live on Today”, available for purchase.
The museum, 1006 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, will be open for tours from 4-5 p.m. and immediately following Edmonds’ presentation. Admission is free but donations to the museum are appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.