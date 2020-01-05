For the second year in a row, Tri-Hop Brewery is teaming up with the Blount County K9 Association and the Townsend Animal Clinic to raise funds to support working and retired K9 dogs in Blount County.
“Last year we raised over $3,500 at the chili cook-off, and we really want to double it this year if we can,” said Tri-Hop owner Nick Pierce whose brother C.J. is currently a K9 officer for the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.
This year, organizers are expecting 15 entry groups to compete from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, in what they hope will become an annual fundraising tradition.
City police officers will close Court Street from Church Street to Ellis Avenue for the event.
“We loved doing it last year,” said Tri-Hop co-owner Matt Tipton.
“We’re really looking forward to doing it every year.”
Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door and include chili and raffle prizes. Attendees receive one free draft beer from Tri-Hop for every raffle ticket they purchase, Pierce said.
Funds generated by this event will go to area K9 officers who are caring for working and retired animals.
The association currently provides an annual $500 stipend to help defray medical, food and grooming costs; however, this rarely covers the total cost of caring for
a dog and does not cover catastrophic medical care needs.
So supporters of area K9s must look for other ways to help officers care for the dogs.
“We give money to every handler who’s caring for a retired K9,” Deputy Pierce explained, “but if something crazy happens and they have a dire emergency and need to pay a vet thousands of dollars, the association steps up with an emergency fund to cover those costs so the handler doesn’t have to.”
Townsend Animal Clinic veterinarian Morgan Detweiler has worked to raise funds for the Blount County K9 Association in the past and teamed up with Tri-Hop in 2018 when she learned Pierce’s brother was a K9 handler and trainer.
After meeting with Pierce and Tipton, they created the chili cook-off event shortly after the downtown Maryville-based brewery opened in September 2018.
For the first event they invited area chili chefs to compete against each other in the cook-off, insisting that chili recipes include craft beer as part of the recipe.
Last year there was a line to get into the event, Tipton said.
“There’s still room for more chili cookers,” said Detweiler.
“All they have to do is go to our website and fill out a form or contact me directly.”
More information and online ticket sales can be found at https://g.co/kgs/xKne1K.
