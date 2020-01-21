David Dudley, a resident of Blount County who walked Tennessee north to south, from Fulton, Kentucky to Corinth, Mississippi, will share details of that journey at a presentation to be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at the Blount County Public Library, 508 N. Cusick St., Maryville.
Dudley started his trek on May 27, 2019 and walked for 11 days to reach his destination. He walked the 122 miles along U.S. Highway 45. It was his way to celebrate his 60th birthday. He documented it all in a blog as he took in the sites and met people along the way.
To prepare for the challenge, Dudley walked the greenway that runs through Maryville and Alcoa and he also walked at Foothills Mall when the weather was not suitable for outdoor treks.
The public is invited to Dudley's presentation. There is no charge. It will take place in the Sharon Lawson Room at the library.
