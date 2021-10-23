Blount County Newcomers Club will meet for brunch and a presentation at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26 at the Smith Life Event Center, 627 Tuckaleechee Pike in Maryville. The presentation by Dr. Aaron Astor will focus on the history of Maryville College. Astor is an associate professor of history at MC and author of publications such as “Stampede for Freedom,” “The Liberation of Knoxville,” “When Andrew Johnson Freed His Slaves,” and “Rebels on the Border: Civil War, Emancipation and the Reconstruction of Kentucky and Missouri: 1860-1872.”
The Blount County Newcomers Club is a philanthropic women’s club offering opportunities to make new friends, learn about the area, enjoy many small group activities on different days/evenings, and become involved in the community. For more information, email: newcomers.club.president@gmail.com or see BCNewcomers(Blount County Newcomers) on Facebook.
