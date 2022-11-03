The Blount County Public Library will host a special event honoring veterans at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, in the main gallery of the library.
The event is free and the public is encouraged to attend and honor all of those who have served in the nation’s armed forces.
The main speaker for the program will be James “J.J.” Jorgensen, an Army veteran who served as a combat soldier in Vietnam in 1969 and 1970. Jorgensen will talk about his experiences in Vietnam and share his thoughts about the meaning of his service. Jorgensen was awarded numerous medals for his service, including the Bronze Star with a V for Valor. The choir from Broadway Baptist Church, under the direction of Grant Story, will perform.
This event is also the official launch of Volume 3 of the BCPL Vietnam Voices project series. The title of the volume is “Vietnam Voices: Stories of Tennesseans Who Served in Vietnam, 1965-1975.”
The Vietnam Voices project was undertaken by the BCPL Writer in Residence program in 2019 and has interviewed more than 50 local Vietnam veterans about their experiences in the country. Those interviews have been recorded and are available in the library’s audio archive.
In addition, three volumes of transcripts of many of those interviews have been published in book form and are available at the BCPL and on Amazon.com. The editors and directors of this project are Billy Minser, Ed Caudill and Jim Stovall.
The program is expected to last about 45 minutes and will be followed by a reception for those attending.
All three of the volumes of Vietnam Voices will be on sale by the Blount County Friends of the Library, which is sponsoring this event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.