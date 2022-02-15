The next Blount County United (BCU) meeting will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, via Zoom.
Blount County United is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation.
Its mission is to promote an appreciation for diversity and advocate for equality and justice throughout Blount County.
Nathan Higdon’s presentation at the meeting, entitled “Hope Isn’t a Strategy” will focus on the importance of individual voting.
Blount County United generally meets on the fourth Saturday of each month at 1 p.m.
These meetings are open to anyone in the community interested in furthering the mission of BCU.
For more information about the work being done by Blount County United, please call
865-984-5364 or email blountcountyunited@gmail.com.
