Blount County United will hold a meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at St. Paul AME Zion Church to discuss initiatives and programs to pursue this year.
Blount County United is a local nonprofit that seeks to promote an appreciation for diversity and advocate for equality and justice throughout Blount County, a press release announcing the meeting stated.
Blount County United meets on the fourth Saturday of each month at St. Paul AME Zion Church, 401 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville.
All meetings are open to the public. For more information, call 865-984-5364 or email blountcountyunited@gmail.com.
