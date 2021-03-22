The next Blount County United (BCU) meeting will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, via Zoom. Robert Schmidt, Director of Blount County Health Department, will provide an update on COVID, including vaccine information, and will share other details about services and programs at the health department.
Blount County United is a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation. Its mission is to promote an appreciation for diversity and advocate for equality and justice throughout Blount County.
Blount County United generally meets on the fourth Saturday of each month at 1 p.m. These meetings are open to anyone in the community interested in furthering the mission of BCU. For more information about the work being done by Blount County United, call 865-984-5364 or email blountcountyunited@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.