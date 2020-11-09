Blount County Young Life is selling Fraser fir wreaths again for the holiday season, along with 25-foot white pine garland. All proceeds will be used to send high schoolers across Blount County to Young Life camp next summer.
Orders must be received by Thursday, Nov. 12. Go to blountyl.com/wreaths to place an order. Wreaths and garlands will be available for pickup on Nov. 23 and 24, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Young Life office, 315 Lamar St., Maryville.
Cost of the wreaths is $30, with garland costing $25.
