“Canning College: Preserving Food Safely” is a UT/TSU Extension program designed to teach participants basic food preservation principles for safely canning fruits, vegetables, pickles and jellied products. Canning College is specially designed for individuals with little or no experience canning. However, anyone who would like to brush up on their skills is welcome.
Registration is $20 per session. Session 1 is on Jams/Jellies. Session 2 is on Pickling. Session 3 is on Tomatoes. Each class is from 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m. held at UT/TSU Extension Blount County Office 1219 McArthur Road, Maryville. The sessions are Aug. 19, Sept. 2 and June 16.
For more information, or to sign up for the program, contact Mary Beth Lima, FCS Agent, Blount County UT Extension, 1219 McArthur Road, Maryville, 865-982-6430 ext. 4. To sign up go to: https://forms.gle/Bx8pLXsKi4xoRnwY6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.