The Mary Blount Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution announced that Zion “Zee” Carnes is the fifth grade winner of the 2019 Tennessee State-TSDAR American History Essay Contest.
One essay at each grade level is selected as the state winner and forwarded to the appropriate national division vice chair of American History for division competition. Carnes’ essay packet was forwarded to Ms. Konnie Beauregard, Southeastern Division Vice Chair for NSDAR American History Committee.
The contest is open to all students in fifth through eighth grades. Information was given to the schools in August. Entries were submitted by the deadline of Nov. 15. The topic for the 2019-2020 essay was: “2020 marks the 400th Anniversary of the voyage of the Mayflower and the founding of the Plymouth Colony. Imagine you are one of the passengers on the Mayflower. Knowing what materials were available in 1620, what would you have packed to prepare for the trip and starting a new life in the wilderness? After experiencing more than two months at sea then finally landing at Plymouth Colony on Nov. 9, 1620, do you think you would have made different choices and why?”
The 2020 contest information will be sent to the schools in August. All fifth through eighth grade students are encouraged to enter. For more information, contact Mary Blount American History Chair Wanda Taylor at 865-719- 9744.
