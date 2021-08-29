Living Well with Chronic Conditions is a six-week workshop being offered to help community members manage their long-term health issues effectively. Chronic conditions of those attending may include asthma, arthritis, diabetes, heart disease, chronic pain, sleep apnea or fibromyalgia among others.
Topics of discussion will include finding effective and healthy ways to deal with pain and fatigue; helping to establish better nutrition and exercise choices in your life; discovering new treatment options; managing side effects; communicating with your health care professional effectively; and leading a fuller and better life despite having a chronic condition.
The program will start on Monday, Oct. 22, with Blount Health Department and University of Tennessee Extension participating.Two leaders certified by Stanford University Chronic Disease Self-Management Program Master Trainers will conduct the sessions.
Classes will be held every Monday from noon to 2 p.m. and will take place at Everett Senior Center, 702 Burchfield St. Maryville.
For more information, or to sign up for the program, contact Mary Beth Lima, Family and Consumer Sciences Agent, UT/TSU Extension Blount County at 865-982-6430 ext. 4.
