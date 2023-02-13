The groundhog said six more weeks of winter, but there are no snow days for homeschoolers. We are staying steady in our schedule, along with adding some exciting events scheduled for the upcoming weeks. Embracing the chilly days and having fun learning with Blount Home Education Association.
Kimberly Faubion will be putting on an amazing art show for the students in BHEA on Feb. 20. She shares with us, “I wanted to make a place for students to share their artistic endeavors in the visual arts. There are many opportunities in theater, music, dance and writing but not for drawing, painting, sculpture, etc. I also wanted the student body to see and appreciate the work done and vote on their favorite piece without knowing who created it. These winners will then receive a small award of cash for their efforts. I also wanted a ‘Best of Show’ to be selected by three leadership persons. There are three categories: Elementary, Middle School, and High School. These students will also receive an award of cash. All the cash comes from the fees of $5 for each submission. All in all, it is an opportunity for students that have not had their moment to shine, to shine in this moment.”
The One Book Blitz has taken over schools and co-ops alike, bringing students an engaging and interactive way of reading and learning. BHEA is participating in this and started at the beginning of this month.
Lesley Sands put this event together for the students and explains to us what it is. “In February the kids are given a book to read. They read the book as a family and if they want to, they can do activities along with the book. On the first of March, we get together to watch the movie and have a party together. This is a good way to promote reading to see how a book and movie are different. Also a good way for families to read together and discuss the book.”
This time, the book the students are reading is the widely known and well loved book “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”
At the end of this month, high school students will be participating in the annual Black and White Dance hosted by BHEA. Students are invited to wear black and white semiformal attire and head out on the dance floor to get their groove on. This event will take place on Feb. 25 as participants count down the days to take advantage of this exciting opportunity. So, to those who are members of BHEA, grab a special friend and head on over.
These are only a few of the things students have planned for the month of February.
As the cold starts to fade and the flowers start to grow, members of BHEA stay busy and enjoy learning more and more each day what their capabilities are and how they can exceed them.
