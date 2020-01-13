Blount Home Education Association is gearing up for another semester of fun and educational enrichment sessions this spring with a variety of options for all ages. Everything from Preschool Physics to kindergarten Hands-On Shakespeare is available to young BHEA members this semester.
For the younger students, Let’s Get Buggy, a kindergarten through second grade entomology session taught by Bobbie Jenkins, combines science and crafts to learn about all things creeping, crawling and squirming. Middle school students have enrichment opportunities such as How to Write a Short Story, instructed by published author Karen Vyskocil, in which students ages 11 to 14 learn the basics of story development including writing a compelling plot and developing interesting characters.
Also offered are sessions such as The History of Medicine and Introduction to Latin. High school students have many exciting and creative options to choose from this spring, such as Disease Detective: An Introduction to Epidemiology, where students, taught by Kit Dulin, learn about infectious diseases, biostatistics and procedures to address outbreaks.
Calligraphy and Hand Lettering and Nutrition are also offered for high school students this semester. Enrichment sessions begin Jan. 15 for upper level classes, while elementary and most middle school offerings start back on Jan. 27.
In addition to enrichment sessions starting back, preparations are already underway for the big events of the spring semester.
Students are looking forward to the teen events like the annual Black and White Dance in February and Spring Formal in April.
Preparations have begun for graduation ceremonies for the high school class of 2020 and the kindergarten class of 2032. Spring semester at BHEA is poised to be an exciting and enriching time for students of all ages.
