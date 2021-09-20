The new school year has begun. At Blount Home Education Association, high fives and smiles greeted the students as they gathered for another school year.
Families enjoyed greeting one another at the Aug. 6 Kickoff Carnival. There were games, snacks and lots of joy. Families, parents and children alike, expressed excitement as they encountered familiar faces and welcomed new ones.
Since 2020, the world has struggled to adapt and deal with COVID-19, even homeschool families. An important aspect of homeschooling is interaction. Through BHEA, families participate in co-op classes, park days and field trips. The BHEA Enrichment Program deepens the education that each family provides for its children at home.
Lauren Dubes, a senior, expressed her excitement about returning to BHEA, “I think that BHEA is amazing. I have been going for eight years now, and I have enjoyed every second of it. I love the classes and all of the teachers. I think that BHEA is well organized and extremely family-friendly. I would recommend it to anyone considering homeschooling their kids!”
Lauren enjoys participating in theatre productions and can be seen in the October production of “The Addams Family” produced by Broadway Center for the Arts.
Homeschooling families have a wide range of clubs, teams and other activities available to them, such as American Heritage Girls, Boy Scouts, 4-H, Science Bowl, National Honor Society and theatre productions.
Field trips, like Monarch Butterfly Tagging, are an integral part of home education. Families incorporate these opportunities into their lesson plans to create an exciting, adventurous experience. Homeschooling is different for each family, and each day brings new joys.
New friends, new classes, and new experiences await the students of Blount Home Education Association. Ian Castillo, a freshman, said, “I am excited for co-op studies to begin, especially science. My family has been involved with BHEA for five years and we love the variety of classes and opportunities. I enjoy extracurricular activities, especially volunteering in my community. It will be nice to see my friends again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.