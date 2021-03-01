As this semester is progressing, graduation day looms ever closer. In a few months there will be yet another group of seniors graduating from Blount Home Education Association under the COVID-19 umbrella of restrictions and safety precautions.
Even though this year may not be like others in terms of high school memories of group celebrations of the accomplishments of this year’s senior class, it is important to know that BHEA students nonetheless have the potential for success. Many students who were educated under the auspices of BHEA are now being successful in their chosen fields and careers. BHEA has fostered the learning of students who have worked to accomplish multitudinous accolades. Where some have attended college and university, others have joined the military, sought medical certifications, or pursued law degrees. The possibilities are endless when students have the drive and ability to reach their dreams.
While it might be hard for BHEA students to see the steps they need to take to be successful, one alum has advice to help students achieve their goals. Several BHEA alumni, who wished to remain anonymous, were interviewed for this article and had sage advice.
“Think about your goals and where you want to be in 5, 10, and 20 years,” she said. “Then, identify and reach out to people who are in those positions, learn how they got to be there, and see what advice they have for you.”
An alum also stated, “To be successful in college, make sure to study hard, manage your time well, and don’t be afraid to ask for help from your peers, teaching assistants, and professors.”
So, for those BHEA students still debating the plan for the future, keep in mind that with drive, determination, and the effort, homeschoolers can achieve their dreams.
