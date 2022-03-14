As winter transforms into spring, Blount Home Education Association members enjoy more and more outdoor activities. It is the perfect time to begin taking nature hikes, planting gardens and starting spring athletics such as competitive rowing.
The recent hike at Ijams Nature Center offered an opportunity to explore the forest, observe wildlife and connect with friends. Spring puts a bounce in your step — the sun shines brighter and homeschoolers, like all East Tennesseans, enjoy the beautiful blooming trees and flowers.
Our BHEA families enjoy hikes and picnics in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park. Therefore, we were delighted when Dr. Caleb Edmiston spoke to our membership group. Edmiston, of the Backcountry Search and Rescue Organization (BUSAR), was invited to share his experiences with wilderness first aid. This all-hazards search and rescue team supports and assists search and rescue operations in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Volunteers have backcountry and outdoor experience alongside specialized professionals from the National Park Service, Army, Navy, Marines and Air Force.
Members also have experience in aviation, tracking, survival, firefighting, law enforcement and medical professions. Edmiston shared information about the search and rescue operations, poisonous plants and animal safety in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. For more information on this non-profit search and rescue team, go to http://team busar.org.
We’ve had a lot going on indoors, too. The annual spelling bee took place on Feb. 17 for grades 3-8. Congratulations to our spelling bee Winners: Audrey Dougherty (first place), Preston Zoder (second place) and Isaac Dougherty (third place). The winning word was “ziggurat.” Audrey will take the semifinal test online, like all other school champions in our Region. The Top 50 scores advance to the in-person Regional Bee at the University of Tennessee Knoxville campus.
BHEA is filled with creativity and imagination. The annual BHEA Art Show gives students opportunities to share their talent and encourage it within our community. At our Enrichment host church, on Feb. 21, art instructor Kim Faubion and her students held an impressive blind juried art show. Faubion is thrilled to coordinate the show and says, “each submission is precious, and I am happy to be able to make it available to students.”
The fellowship hall was filled with drawings and paintings. Our Art Show winners were: Abby Jackson (High School Drawing), Caleb Davenport (High School Technical Drawing), Josephine Ross (Middle School Drawing), Fiona Smith (High School Sculpture), Brevin Shearer (Middle School Sculpture), Clara Shearer (Elementary Sculpture), Sarah Smith (High School Painting), Alena Shearer (Elementary Painting), Rebekah Smith (High School Photography) and Wilson Baker (Best in Show).
The BHEA Science Bowl Team, coached by Karen Metcalf and Hannah Metcalf, competed in the Tennessee Science Bowl on Feb. 26 and moved to the elimination rounds on March 5. Team members Maggie Gallaher, Caitlin Lea, Thomas Lea, Daniel Metcalf and Jackson Neilson placed among the top 16 teams in Tennessee. Maggie Gallaher said, “Science Bowl has been an amazing experience. There are endless opportunities to challenge our knowledge, and I love spending time with the team. I’ve learned to value working as a team and using quick critical thinking.”
Another team member, Thomas Lea, shared his experiences. “The National Science Bowl is an excellent competition for anyone who enjoys STEM and working in small groups. My experience on the Science Bowl team has provided valuable skills in many other experiences, like my volunteer work at Camp Wesley Woods.”
Spring finds our members with hectic schedules. BHEA and Broadway Center for the Arts presented an excellent musical, “Schoolhouse Rock.” In just a few weeks, BCA will present “Disney Descendants.”
The elementary students celebrated Valentine’s Day together with a dance and card exchange. The energy and excitement were such an enjoyable experience. Our high school group has a delightful evening planned for the upcoming “Black and White Dance.” Students are excited about the return of this traditional festivity in which everyone dresses in black, white or both. It is fun to see the teens enthusiastic and appreciative for every opportunity to get together.
Members are making exciting plans for the remainder of spring and summer break. For now, we enjoy the beautiful weather and make wonderful homeschool memories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.