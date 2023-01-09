A big theme throughout the homeschool community and Blount Home Education Association is performing arts. There are many aspiring young actors, singers and dancers involved in local theater groups in our area. A few of the groups in Maryville and Knoxville include Broadway Center for the Arts, Primary Players, and Knoxville Children’s Theatre.
Patrick Harrison, a seventh grader in BHEA, enjoys acting with KCT and expresses how much he loves their program.
“The Knoxville Children’s Theatre has been loyal, kind and friendly to me. As a result of participating in seven KCT shows, I have made multiple longtime friends and have enjoyed making this theater a part of my acting career. This past year I was in ‘Snow White’ as the prince. During this production, I truly found my theater family.”
Eighth grader Zee Carnes has enjoyed being involved with Primary Players now for years and shares how wonderful her experience with them has been: “I have been part of Primary Players since I was 8 years old. ‘CATS’ has opened up a whole new world to me as an actor. The 35 kids in the show have never been in a performance as heavily wigged and ‘make-uped’ as this one. ‘CATS’ has emboldened me as an actor. The amount of hard work and dedication the actors and actresses have shown in this show has created a spectacular production. I hope that my fellow cast members share the sense of accomplishment I feel when we creep on stage as cats.” Sixth grader Amelia Rader is proud to be a part of BCA and to be attending the Junior Theatre Festival this January with that group in Atlanta. She explains, “The International Junior Theater Festival is a theater competition that features children’s theater companies from around the world. We perform in front of judges who are on Broadway either as actors, choreographers, voice coaches, directors, etc. It’s an amazing opportunity to meet kids from around the world who love theater as much as we do. You can meet kids and just start talking about theater like you’re old friends. We also get to take sessions from some of Broadway’s best, to help us become better actors. I love going with my local friends and getting to experience this time together.”
I have been a part of BCA since 2020. BCA is my second home. Everyone involved is always so welcoming and kind. The directors and crew are outstanding, and I couldn’t ask for better people to work with. My favorite role I played with them was Audrey in “Descendants: The Musical.” The next show I am participating in is “Annie Jr.” I can’t wait to start rehearsals for this production, as we marvel in each song we sing, our love for theater.
No matter which theater group they’re involved in, students of all ages enjoy the chance for the spotlight on stage and the chance to hang out with friends and discuss the experience of performing arts together. These kids are headed for Broadway and ready for their big break. Through this opportunity, they learn so much and look forward to learning more as they grow in their talents and abilities.
