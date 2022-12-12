The month of December is exciting for everyone. Adults, kids, grandparents, cousins — everyone’s looking forward to some time off with their family, to sit and share stories of the year around the Christmas tree. Every family celebrates differently though, with their own traditions, activities and outings. Students involved with the Blount Home Education Association stay busy during the month, with all the many wonderful opportunities each one has.
Preparing for the holiday season, Robert Terry, an 11th grader, enjoyed the opportunity to help put sets together for the Fantasy of the Trees.
“I love this season,” he said. “We do volunteer work to celebrate the holidays and spread cheer. When I was younger, I would shop at the Fantasy of Trees for Christmas. Now that I’m older, I volunteer behind the scenes. This year, I helped set up some of the scene fencing. I wasn’t sure if I would like it at first, but I had a good experience. My favorite set would be the one I worked on myself, the log cabin. I liked its aesthetic and how it showed warmth in a winter setting.”
Alice Bramblett, an eighth grader, enjoys performing annually in Appalachian Ballet Company’s production of “The Nutcracker.”
“Nutcracker is my favorite time of year, because as a dancer it really represents Christmas,” she said. “I remember going to see the show when I was a little kid and being amazed by the costumes and scenery, so now getting to be on the stage performing in it is really special. Overall, the Nutcracker is a magical experience and a big part of my family’s holiday traditions.”
Eighth grader Millie Rochelle will be using her musical talents to perform on the 16th of this month at Peaceful Side Social from 4-7 p.m.
“One of my favorite things to do is to play my guitar and sing for people,” she said. “I am very excited to be playing my second gig at Peaceful Side Social. My friend Jackson Neilson will be joining me on the accordion, and we will be playing a wide variety of music. We will even be throwing in some holiday music.”
Many students are looking forward to seeing her there, doing what she loves.
Rebekah Shaw is a sixth grader who will be performing with Broadway Center for the Arts this year. Everyone in her cast is extremely talented and sure to put on an amazing show. Rebekah shared some of her favorite parts about the production.
“I am looking forward to being in the BCA’s Production of ‘Elf Jr.’ this Christmas season,” she said. “My favorite song in Elf Jr. is ‘Never Fall in Love With an Elf.’”
Earlier in the month, high school students in BHEA had the opportunity to participate in a Christmas dance. Katie Giebudowski, a junior, attended this event and shared how much fun she had. “I love BHEA dances, but the Christmas dance has been my favorite. The music and the people make it so enjoyable. I always look forward to getting all dressed up and spending time with all my friends. It’s something I get excited about when this time of year comes around.”
The Christmas dances with BHEA are a tradition now, though a new theme is introduced each year.
There are so many other ways students celebrate Christmas, this includes only a few of them. No matter the way, students learn so much this season and, most importantly, enjoy every moment with family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.