Members of the community who want to increase their fitness level or participate in a fun team event are invited to join Walk Across Tennessee. Those who are interested should gather a team of four and choose a team captain. Blount Walks is for adults while Blount Walks for Youth is for those ages fourth grade through high school.
Teams are encouraged to cumulatively walk the equivalent of the length of Tennessee, which is about 500 miles over a six-week period. Team members do not have to walk together. Registration is taking place now through March 11, for team captains. Kick-off is March 28.
To register for Blount Walks, go to blount.tennessee.edu/blount-walks/. To register for Blount Walks for Youth go to blount.tennessee.edu/blount-walks-for/.
