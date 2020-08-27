The luncheon planned for Blount Memorial Hospital retired and former employees on Oct. 9 at Chilhowee View Community Center has been canceled because of COVID-19.
The group is planning a luncheon next year, on Oct. 15, 2021, at the Chilhowee View Community Center.
