The Adult Education Foundation of Blount County (AEFBC) kicks off an online auction beginning today, Feb. 1-8, in partnership with local restaurants and businesses to raise funds and encourage local shopping this Valentine’s.
Due to the impacts of COVID-19, the AEFBC’s spring fundraiser is going virtual this time, but the goal remains the same — raising awareness and funds to support disadvantaged adults and families in the community through education and training.
Businesses offering gift cards for the auction include (but are not limited to): Amici, Foothills Milling Co., The Walnut Kitchen, Olive Garden, Blackberry Farm Brewery, Casual Pint, Chicken Salad Chick, Hot Rods, Hop 50’s Drive In, Thai Cuisine, The Soup Kitchen, Cheddars, Hartman’s Flowers, Rock Paper Hair Salon, Polished Skin Care and Nails, Elliott’s Boots, Little River Trading Co. and Cycology Bicycles. The Blount County Friends of the Library, along with local artists, have donated baskets, ceramics and watercolor art for auction.
Donors are still joining the effort so visit the online auction platform for updates: www.biddin gowl.com/AEFBC.
Supporters can bid on gift certificates or locally-made art for a sweetheart. The website can even send you a notice when you’ve been outbid on an item, encouraging friendly competition for a good cause.
Winning bidders will be mailed their certificates on Feb. 8 so that they may receive their cards in time for Valentine’s weekend. Contactless drop-offs will be arranged for other items.
“Certificates can be used for carry-out as well as dine-in,” notes executive director Jackie Taylor. “We encourage everyone to dine safely this Valentines, but we also encourage you to support local businesses during these challenging times.”
Individuals, businesses, and corporations can even become a 2021 sponsor of the Adult Education Foundation of Blount County for one year at various levels.
“Supporting the AEFBC helps us to help adults improve basic and workforce development skills,” says Taylor. “Adults with low literacy and numeracy skills are more likely to live in poverty, report fair or poor health, and pay more than 50% of their income for housing. One in six Blount County residents have only very basic literacy skills, and one in four have only rudimentary math skills. The AEFBC helps adults to change their lives for the better.”
The AEFBC collaborates with community agencies and partners to provide educational and career opportunities for the county’s underserved adults. The AEFBC also helps professionals seeking additional training to upskill and get or keep a job or advance in their current line of work.
For more information or to donate auction items, contact Jackie Taylor, executive director at jackie@jataylor.net, 865-680-7668, or visit https://sites.google.com/view/adultedfoundationbc/.
