The 74th Annual Tennessee 4-H Congress was held recently in Murfreesboro, and three Blount County students attended — Meredith Hoffman, Eden Carnes and Ethan Elder.
It is an opportunity to learn about government, citizenship and leadership. Since 1948, more than 35,000 4-H’ers have participated in Congress. 4-H students were recognized for their citizenship and leadership projects, public speaking, history bowl, poster work and essays.
The theme for 2021 is “Tennessee 4-H: The Great Comeback.”
4-H students visited the Capital and sat in the chairs occupied by Tennessee senators and representatives. They were able to study the bills brought to the legislative session, share opinions, and vote.
The state essay and poster contests were available at Congress. The region’s top winners competed in the Public Speaking contest. One of the most exciting events was the History Bowl, conducted by a former 4-H’er, Leland Statom. Mr. Statom is a 4-H Alumus and WTVF Meteorologist.
Beyond the citizenship opportunities, the 4-H members enjoyed a cruise on General Jackson and a chance to enjoy downtown Nashville. 4-H’ers enjoyed a Citizenship Banquet and Inaugural Ball.
Delegates to the 74th Annual Tennessee 4-H Congress participated in a service project to fill TAK PAKs. TAK PAKS are backpacks filled with comfort and necessity items for the Tennessee Alliance for Kids.
One of the highlights is the election of officers. Candidate’s campaign, share their story of encouragement, and speak with the 4-H body. Candidates must be a member of the Tennessee 4-H Honor Club and in high school as of the current year. The 2020-21 officers were: Hadley Brown (governor), Jarrett Tubbs (speaker of the senate,) and Jim Jenkins (speaker of the house). They did an excellent job during a difficult time.
The Great Comeback has begun. We should not forget the past year. We should continue to embrace the new, creative ways we have supported one another. We should continue to empower 4-Her’s to learn, grow and contribute to the communities. The 74th Annual Tennessee 4-H Congress showed us that we can come back stronger than ever.
4-H is the Youth Development program for the University of Tennessee Extension and Tennessee State University Cooperative Extension Program. Over 175,000 Tennessee youth are enrolled in 4-H statewide. There are over 2,800 volunteers statewide.
Blount County 4-H is open to all students in grades 4-12. There are no dues to pay or uniforms to purchase. The mission of the Blount County 4-H Youth Development program is to help youth develop life skills, gain knowledge and form positive attitudes in order to become capable, responsible and caring citizens.
For specific information contact the Blount County Extension Office 865-982-6420 ext. 3 or visit https://blount.tennessee.edu/4-h -youth-development.
