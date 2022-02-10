Blount Walk Across Tennessee is a team-based walking program. Those who are interested are encouraged to find a team of four, pick a team captain and begin the Walk Across Tennessee. Choose Blount Walks (for adults) or Blount Walks for Youth (4th thru 12th grade), all are encouraged to participate.
Teams are encouraged to cumulatively walk the equivalent of the length of Tennessee (about 500 miles) or more, over a six-week period. Team members do not have to walk together. Some may prefer to walk outside, while others walk on a treadmill. The team who walks the farthest “across Tennessee” will win, but everyone who participates will take home a healthy habit – walking for fitness. Team captains will report weekly. Team Captains can register now. Kick-off is March 28.
Registration ends Monday, March 11. Register by going to the following websites
Blount Walks: https://blount.tennessee.edu/blount-walks/
Blount Walks For Youth: https://blount.tennessee.edu/blount-walks-for/
