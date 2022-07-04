After two years of COVID-induced silence, the musical trio will perform again in a free program from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 8, at the Williams Family Seymour Branch Library. The event is part of the Summer Sounds & Sweets series sponsored by Friends of Seymour Library.
The three members of the Blue Shadows are John Richardson, who plays the mandolin; Lon Spurgeon, guitar and fiddle, and Jeff Nelson, guitar and banjo. All three provide vocals. The group plays Appalachian music, cowboy and fiddle tunes as well as popular folk tunes.
“Jeff, Lon and I met playing at the Friday night jams at Rocky Branch Community Center in Blount County,” Richardson said. “We shared a love of the same kind of acoustic music and took on the name Blue Shadows after one of our favorite cowboy-western songs.”
They first played together at the Smoky Mountain Tunes and Tales program in Gatlinburg in the summer of 2019, then at farmers’ markets and other local venues, including the Seymour Library. “We will be playing up in Gatlinburg again this year,” Richardson said.
Homemade desserts and beverages will go on sale at 6:30 p.m. Funds benefit the Friends group, which supports the library’s needs and programs such as the ongoing Summer Reading Program.
“This event will be inside the Community Room so come and enjoy the music and desserts without the heat,” said Friends President Lucy Henighan. Until this year, Summer Sounds & Sweets had to be held outside around the gazebo because the meeting room was too small to accommodate everyone.
The library is at 137 West Macon Lane, Seymour, around the corner from the Kroger shopping center. The atmosphere is relaxed.
Summer Sounds & Sweets takes place once a month during the summer. Steve Kirtley & New Victory Band will perform Aug. 12 in the last of this year’s series.
For more information, please call the library at 865-573-0728.
