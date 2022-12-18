The holidays are here — it’s the most wonderful time of the year, right? While that may be what most of the world tells us to feel, if you’ve recently lost a loved one, you might not agree. You might even feel uncomfortable or disloyal celebrating during a season of grief, and that’s understandable. So, how do you cope during a season of joy when you may not feel so joyful?
There are a few things you can do that may help ease that feeling in your chest. If the thought of participating in family traditions brings dread instead of joy, talk to your loved ones about how this year might feel different for you, and start a new tradition to honor that special person in your heart. Maybe coordinate a family donation in the loved one’s name to a cause they cared about, or create a special ornament or decoration to hang in their honor. Put together and deliver a holiday meal for a family in need. Whatever you feel would honor their memory and help you feel their presence as you celebrate is going to help you feel more in tune with the season.
But what if you just don’t feel like participating? It’s important to know that grief shows up differently in everyone. What helped someone else may not work for you. Give yourself some space to feel your feelings, treat yourself with kindness and grace, and make your needs and concerns known. Most people want to help and comfort someone who is grieving but aren’t sure how, so if you know what you want and need, voice that so others can help you.
Say no to invitations if you want to. And, if you do decide to go, take your own transportation so you can leave when you get tired or overwhelmed. It’s also important to rest when you need it – grief can be exhausting. Pausing and resting will help you manage the waves of feelings as they come.
“I would also say there is no timeline on grief,” said Blount Memorial Home Services social worker Stacy Hillenbrand. “It’s important to be mindful of our grief triggers when they arise so that we can make a plan for coping in the future. That’s why therapy could be important for people after a loss,” she added.
“Self-care also is very important,” Hillenbrand continued. “If we are unable to get back to a normal routine for ourselves or if other areas of our life become deeply affected, it would be important to speak to a primary care doctor or even a mental health individual therapist. Sometimes, we need a little extra help. This could be through medication, talking with someone about how we are feeling or even both of those things together,” Hillenbrand said.
Self-care also looks different for everyone, but the point is to do something for yourself that makes you feel better. During this season, challenge yourself to use the resources that are available, and reach out to someone if you feel it’s needed. It is possible to be happy and feel joy again. The grief will subside, and holiday joy will return in time.
If you or someone you know isn’t feeling quite right this holiday season, reach out to your primary care physician. If you don’t have one, visit blountmemorial.org for local providers.
