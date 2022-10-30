If you’re on a diet or just trying to live a healthier lifestyle, Halloween might seem intimidating. You’re expecting to maybe have some trick-or-treaters at your door, so you’re compelled to buy some candy.
This means, of course, that candy is now in your home, tempting you to indulge yourself. Unsurprisingly, research shows candy consumption isn’t just limited to kids this time of year. In fact, adults typically consume almost as much Halloween candy as children, often eating one piece themselves for every two pieces their children eat.
Now, factor in the flurry of foods, snacks and treats associated with the rest of the year’s holidays, and you potentially have a nutrition nightmare on your hands. Each year, the average American gains between one and two pounds in the period between Halloween and New Year’s Day. While that may not sound like a lot of weight, consider that a two-pound weight gain every year for 10 years equals an overall gain of 20 pounds.
Despite these potential diet perils, Blount Memorial registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator Whitney Roberts says there are ways to make this holiday healthier.
“First, I would urge everyone to avoid buying Halloween candy early,” she said. “If you wait to buy those treats until just before Halloween, you keep it out of the house as long as possible. This will help you avoid munching on it before Halloween night, and you might find the candy on sale, which could save you a few bucks,” she explained.
“Also, avoid buying treats you know you love. It may seem like a harmless treat, but just one of those fun-size candy bars per day can lead to a gradual weight gain before you know it,” she added.
Roberts says, if you must buy candy early, use a little self-control.
“Definitely store the candy out of plain sight. The more we see these treats, the more likely we are to want them. If you must indulge, try to limit yourself to one piece of candy per day, and savor it. Decide what time of day you are craving a treat the most, and save your treat for that time. Denying yourself treats altogether will actually make you want them even more,” she said.
As you’re hiding that candy from yourself, you may want to replace it with healthier options.
“Try replacing the candy dish with healthier choices, such as a bowl full of brightly colored fruits,” Roberts said. “Choosing fruits over candy will save on calories and provide a lot more nutrition. If you catch yourself having a candy craving, try taking a walking break. Extra sessions of physical activity can help with weight control, as well as getting your mind off the candy stash. Another element of avoiding candy snacking involves getting three quality meals per day. This will help you feel more satisfied throughout the day and less inclined to raid the candy bowl,” she explained.
“To help with your chocolate craving, try sipping a cup of light hot chocolate. Also, sipping low-calorie beverages can help keep your mouth and hands busy and your mind off the treats,” she added.
And, if all else fails, Roberts says you should hold yourself accountable. “One surefire way to get a handle on your candy consumption is to count your empty candy wrappers. We often don’t realize how much we’ve actually eaten, and counting wrappers is a good way to help practice moderation,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.