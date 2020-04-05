As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to invade virtually every aspect of day-to-day life, you may have found yourself cleaning surfaces and washing your hands more often. This is a good thing. Many people are concerned about touching a surface that has the virus on it, then touching their mouths or noses — which, let’s face it, is hard to avoid if you aren’t thinking about it. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says this is not the primary way the virus is thought to spread, it is still more important than ever to make sure you are frequently disinfecting high-touch surfaces and, of course, washing your hands regularly.
COVID-19 is primarily believed to spread from person-to-person contact through respiratory droplets after an infected person sneezes or coughs, according to the CDC. This is why we’ve heard so many health officials recommending “social distancing” and avoiding close contact with others as strategies for helping slow the spread of the illness. The World Health Organization (WHO) says after someone with the virus coughs or exhales droplets, those droplets can then land on unsuspecting surfaces or objects.
If someone touches a contaminated surface and then wipes his or her nose, mouth or eyes, he or she could possibly be exposed to the illness. While it is not certain exactly how long COVID-19 is able to live on surfaces, it is thought to survive at least a few hours and up to 17 days, according to Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Gregory Poland. Poland says different conditions contribute to the virus’ lifespan on surfaces including the type of surface, the temperature, the humidity and the general environment. For these reasons, it’s very important to clean surfaces often, especially high-touch surfaces, to help kill the virus and minimize its spread.
As new information is being discovered about COVID-19, the Mayo Clinic says it appears the virus can survive on just about anything that someone who is infected touches. Poland says it appears the virus tends to last longer on surfaces such as plastic and stainless steel. He says good hand-hygiene is your best bet to protect yourself against the virus, for example, sanitizing your hands after you pump your gas or washing your hands with soap and water as soon as you get home from the grocery store, both of which can help prevent you from falling ill.
According to the Mayo Clinic, a good rule of thumb for helping minimize your risk of getting sick is, quite simply, staying home as much as possible because doing so keeps you away from potential exposure. Poland says it’s unlikely you’ll get sick if you do not breathe it in, or you touch an infected surface and then introduce the virus to your system by touching your face. Distancing yourself from others and avoiding public places as much as possible, while maintaining good hand-hygiene, could be your best bet for staying safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.