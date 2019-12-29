We’re in the afterglow of Christmas and we’re rapidly approaching the start of a new year, which means many of us will begin seriously working toward our New Year’s resolution sometime this week. Weight loss and getting in shape are some of the most common resolutions around, with millions of people choosing to begin weight loss journeys each January.
Unfortunately, for many people, those resolutions will be kaput just a few weeks later, leading some to ultimately give up on getting in shape altogether and leading others to make the same resolution this time next year, hoping to succeed where they’ve struggled before. Part of this is because achieving and maintaining significant weight loss can be extremely hard, particularly when you’re going it alone. Which is why a little help from a personal trainer just might be the trick to making this year’s resolution last.
Blount Memorial Wellness Center at Springbrook fitness and weight management manager Chad Hodson says sometimes the general “lose weight this year” resolution is too broad, and personal trainers can help provide more specific direction.
“When you have a personal trainer, there’s an added level of personal responsibility, in part because you know that someone is waiting for you to get to the gym and start your workout,” Hodson said.
“This can give a person that little extra push out the door to get them going. Having a trainer creates consistency, but also accountability, and can help a person select goals that are actually attainable. Goal-setting is a big part of any exercise regimen or routine, and many people make the classic mistake of setting long-term goals, but not short-term ones. For example, if you’re trying to lose weight, it’s easier and much more realistic to set a goal of dropping two to four pounds over a two-week period than it is to set a goal of losing 25 pounds in 12 weeks. The idea is to use short-term goals as a springboard toward achieving long-term goals.”
“We begin with a health and fitness assessment, which can help you determine your overall fitness level before you begin a routine,” Hodson continued. “Once that’s done, we can tailor a program to your specific needs and goals. Even if you suffer from chronic health conditions such as heart disease, diabetes or arthritis, a qualified trainer can design a program that is appropriate for you.”
Personal trainers also can help prevent self-inflicted exercise injuries.
“Let’s say you start trying to lift weights and you take on too much. You can hurt yourself and potentially derail your goals altogether. A trainer can help you use the proper techniques to lift weight safely,” Hodson said. “If you’re a person who works out already and you’re not seeing the results you’re after, a personal trainer can help figure out the problem and design a solution that will keep you from the frustrations of feeling like you’re spinning your wheels.”
“You don’t have to sign up for dozens of sessions with a trainer,” Hodson said. “For some people, that can be too expensive, causing them to experience sticker-shock and ultimately decide against consulting a trainer at all. With as little as one personal training session, a qualified trainer can at least customize a program based on your individual needs. Also, some people just need one session every now and then to get set up on a new exercise routine. You can’t put a price tag on your health, so personal training is definitely a worthwhile investment,” he added.
And you don’t have to wait until Jan. 1 to start. Join the Wellness Center by Jan. 31 to take advantage of its Transformation Starter Package, including a free fitness assessment, no enrollment fee and two free personal training sessions. Call the Blount Memorial Wellness Center at Springbrook at 980-7100.
