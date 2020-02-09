Maryville, TN (37804)

Today

Rain likely. High 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.