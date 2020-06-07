With temperatures heating up, it’s starting to feel like summer, even if summer technically doesn’t start for a few weeks. Naturally, this means a lot of us will be spending more time outside, often doing more physical activities than before and making the most of the nice weather by running, walking, riding bikes or simply relaxing on the patio or deck.
Whether you’re planting flowers and doing yard work or just catching some rays of sunshine, you want to be sure you’re drinking enough water. Not only is it a way to cool off from the heat, but it’s important to your overall health. Many people don’t drink enough water, which leads to dehydration. Dehydration can cause health risks and is particularly dangerous this time of year.
Some say they just don’t care for the taste of water and prefer to drink just about anything else when they’re thirsty. The trouble is that those people tend to replace the water they would drink with beverages that aren’t as healthy, such as sodas and energy drinks, which may quench their immediate thirst, but can have downsides, too.
“The average adult’s body weight is composed of 50 to 65% water,” said Blount Memorial registered dietitian Angie Tillman. “Because of this, even small amounts of dehydration can cause symptoms such as fatigue, headache and nausea. A lack of proper hydration also can make weight loss more difficult. Sometimes, feelings of thirst are mistaken for feelings of hunger, which can lead to overeating between meals. Especially in hot temperatures and with increased physical activity, purposefully working to improve your hydration status is critical.”
Tillman says many people aren’t conscious of their hydration level each day.
“I find that many people don’t drink enough throughout the day because they just don’t think about it,” she said. “There are, however, some strategies you can use to make staying hydrated easier. First, consider keeping a glass of water beside your bed. This way, you can drink a full glass when you first wake up each morning. This helps your body replenish and recoup some of the hydration you lose during sleep. Next, try carrying a water bottle around with you each day to fill up as you need it. This keeps water on-hand and will help you avoid buying other drinks that aren’t as healthy for you.
“If you do wind up drinking something besides water, try to remember to balance that with water later. For instance, you should drink at least one glass of water for each caffeinated beverage you drink each day.”
You also can try adding some healthy elements to make your water more appealing.
“If you don’t like the taste of plain water, try adding some fruits, berries, cucumbers or herbs to make it more flavorful. Some combinations include watermelon-basil water, lime-blackberry-lavender water and cucumber-citrus-mint water. If you choose to drink something besides water, look for drinks that are low in sugar. Unsweetened flavored sparkling water such as LaCroix is bubbly and carbonated, for instance, while coconut water has electrolytes and natural carbohydrates. Kombucha, too, can be a good source of probiotics or you could always try different teas. Unsweetened iced teas, green teas, black teas and herbal teas all are refreshing ways to stay hydrated if water isn’t your favorite,” Tillman said.
“The bottom line is, all of us can do a better job of staying hydrated this summer. There are lots of ways to work more water into your day, so be creative and, most of all, be more conscious of how much water you’re consuming each day.”
