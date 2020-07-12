It’s officially been summer for a few weeks now, and despite the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s a good chance you’ve still managed to enjoy some summer staples such as grilling and soaking up the sunshine. Certain summer activities can be dangerous, though, if you’re not careful. Food preparation should be monitored closely when you’re gearing up to grill.
“Foodborne illness, or food poisoning, affects one in six Americans each year,” said Mary Kathryn Cockrill from Blount Memorial’s infection control team. “The infection you get from eating foods contaminated with salmonella is known as ‘salmonellosis.’ It typically will develop sometime between six hours and two days after you eat the contaminated food, and, in most cases, people recover anywhere between four days and a full week, usually without any treatment whatsoever.
“Some cases, though, can be much more serious, requiring medical treatment or even a hospital stay,” she said. “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that salmonella causes 23,000 hospitalizations each year nationwide.”
Due to everything from the types of foods we prepare to the heat, salmonella is more common in the summer season.
“Salmonella can even be found in places you might not necessarily expect,” Cockrill explained. “For instance, salmonella can be found on pre-cut melons because they can become contaminated during the cutting process. This happens when salmonella bacteria is living on the outside of the melon. When the knife touches it to cut it, the knife becomes contaminated and spreads the bacteria throughout the melon itself.
“Of course, it’s not just melons. Salmonella contamination can occur in everything from raw meats to vegetables if proper food safety procedures aren’t practiced. Generally speaking, the steps to remember are clean, separate, cook properly and store your foods at the proper temperatures.”
Clean your hands regularly before and after handling foods, especially raw meats, to prevent cross-contamination.
“Always keep your knives and other utensils clean, and remember to wipe down kitchen surfaces,” she continued. “Wash your fruits and vegetables thoroughly before slicing or peeling them, and always use separate cutting boards and utensils for cutting uncooked meats and vegetables. You want to be sure you’re cooking your foods thoroughly, which means 145 degrees for whole meats, 160 degrees for ground meats and 165 degrees for chicken. When it comes to storage, it’s pretty simple – keep cold foods cold and hot foods hot, which is trickier if you’re cooking outdoors.”
Cockrill also recommends refrigerating perishables within two hours of preparation, and tossing out any foods that sit out longer.
If you do start to feel ill, Cockrill says it’s time to contact your doctor.
“If you exhibit symptoms such as diarrhea that lasts more than three days, extended periods of vomiting, fever over 101.5 degrees or any signs of dehydration, it’s definitely time to see a health care professional, as these are the signs of a salmonella infection,” she said. “Young children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a serious infection, which is why it’s important to follow the salmonella safety steps to everyone in the family healthy this summer.”
