Santa took pictures. The Grinch was there, too. There was even a girl dressed like Cindy Lou Who.
Blount Memorial’s Pediatric Rehabilitation Clinic at Springbrook moved from its usual location in Alcoa to Whoville this week – if only for a day. It was a change that brought with it many sights and sounds of both Christmas and the infamous Grinch who stole it.
“This is one of our best days of the whole year,” pediatric rehabilitation manager Barbara Knowlton said.
Knowlton and the rest of the clinic’s staff members donned costumes, changed their everyday hairstyles to wild updos, and decked the clinic’s halls to resemble Whoville, the fictional town from Dr. Seuss’ holiday favorite “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” for their annual holiday party for pediatric patients.
“Everyone got really creative with it. Everyone gets together and decides what they’re going to wear. They help each other with getting their hair done,” Knowlton said. “It’s a little more normal this year. We’re still doing some COVID restrictions, so we’re being a little more careful, but we’re doing some activities this year that we didn’t do last year,” she added.
“We have crafts, we have games, we’re making ornaments, they have their picture taken with Santa and we’re reading the ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ book,” said speech language pathology team leader Emily Miller. “That’s been very popular. I was surprised to go in there and see that the kids were sitting for the entire story. We try to incorporate a few of the things we would do in our therapy sessions into the activities, too. For instance, there are sensory elements to the ornaments we’re making, and the story time helps them with early literacy, reading and rhyming,” she explained.
Staff members designed the event to be sensory friendly for kids who may need a little more time and space to acclimate to the fun environment. “We’re still having one child and family in an activity room at a time,” Knowlton said. “We want it to be comfortable for them so that, by the time they get to see Santa, they’re able to sit on his lap and get a photo with him,” she explained.
“We just try to create an environment that is more friendly to their needs,” said occupational therapist Rachel Runyan. “If they need more time to warm up, they have some time for activities. Plus, it’s a familiar place for them. Sometimes, it’s a lot easier than the mall or a similar place where they might experience sensory overload. They’re seeing familiar faces, too, because they see a lot of us for therapy already,” she explained.
It’s an approach that parents appreciate, too. “It’s super fun,” said Amanda Headrick, whose 2-year-old son, Leland, receives occupational therapy, speech therapy and physical therapy at the clinic. “The staff here is great anyway, and they make any day fun, but today, he was just in awe of the decorations, everyone’s hair and the costumes. He was just amazed everywhere he went. This is his first year really getting into and understanding Christmas, and it’s neat to see him starting to enjoy these things. This definitely helped get him more excited about the fun and festive things you do at Christmas,” she said.
“We’ve had some parents cry because it’s the first time their child has been able to have a picture with Santa,” Runyan said. “It’s the feeling that they can take their child to do things that they maybe didn’t know they’d get to do with them. It gives us another way to show them that we really do care about their kids and makes them feel good about coming here.”
“We love our kids, and we want to see them be able to do things that every other kid gets to do,” Runyan continued. “It’s just about making them happy and giving them and their families a good experience together and a good memory.”
