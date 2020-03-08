Winter and dry skin seem to go hand in hand for many people. Blame the time of year — the air is drier, the heat is on just about everywhere and you’re constantly using hand sanitizer to try to avoid catching whatever bug is going around your home or office. For some people, though, dry skin causes itching and flakiness all year long. And while it’s an incredibly common condition, that doesn’t mean it can’t be prevented or treated once you understand the underlying cause.
“To clearly explain why the skin becomes dry, it is easiest to think of the skin like a continuous, flexible sheet of bricks and mortar,” says Blount Memorial board-certified dermatologist Dr. Trent Gay. “The bricks are the skin cells, while the mortar is a collection of proteins, carbohydrates and fats, or lipids. One of the most influential factors in keeping moisture in the skin is a group of lipids called ‘ceramides.’ They function as a water-tight ‘mortar’ between the skin cells, preventing moisture from leaving the skin and evaporating into the air.”
During cold weather months, indoor heating systems cause the humidity in the air to drop. As a result, the ceramides in the skin become depleted and the moisture in the skin evaporates from the surface more easily, leading to dry skin.
According to Gay, when the mortar of the skin dries up, it cracks, leaving small openings through which opportunistic bacteria, fungi and viruses can enter the body.
“The skin is the first and most important line of defense from everything that is outside of our bodies,” Gay said. “Studies have shown that people with dry skin are more prone to infections such as cellulitis, ringworm, and warts among several other things.”
Using a humidifier at home to replace the lost humidity in the air can help. According to Gay, the best room for a humidifier is the bedroom, with the door shut, since that is where people typically spend the most consecutive amount time.
Before even trying a humidifier, though, Gay recommends the most obvious course of action: moisturizing.
“What is not as obvious are the best types of moisturizers and the best time for application,” Gay said. “As far as types of moisturizers go, ointments are better than creams and creams are better than lotions. Since there’s a mess associated with ointments and they are often not practical, I normally recommend creams, such as CeraVe, due to the ceramides it contains. To get the most out of moisturizing, apply the ointment or cream within three minutes of exiting the shower and after patting — not scrubbing — the skin dry with a towel.”
Gay added a suggestion to use a mild soap or body wash since many body cleansing products actually can make dry skin much worse.
“If self-care measures don’t provide relief, you’ll definitely want to see a dermatologist to determine the best treatment,” Gay said.
To make an appointment with Dr. Gay, call Blount Memorial Physicians Group — Dermatology at 865-238-6450.
