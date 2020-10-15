BOO! at the Zoo continues at Zoo Knoxville with safe and not-too-scary fun from 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 15-18 and Oct. 22-25.
A Halloween tradition for 34 years, this year’s BOO! at the Zoo has been re-designed for safe trick-or-treating. Changes attendees can expect to see include multiple queues and entries at the front gate to allow for physical distancing, a one-way trick-or-treating trail featuring 22 treat stations spaced throughout the entire zoo, and prepackaged treats distributed using masks and gloves.
This year’s event will also feature dramatic lighting and giant inflatables throughout the zoo and the traditional Monster Mash dance party will be replaced with the slightly scary Baba Yaga Haunted Forest. A limited number of costumed characters will be greeting guests from a safe distance in the Kids Cove Tent on select nights; this weekend features Robin Hood on Saturday, Oct. 17 and Sunday, Oct. 18. Additional activities include the Scary-Go-Round and the BOO! Choo Train each evening, which will be wiped down with disinfectant after each ride. For a complete schedule of character appearances and entertainment, please visit the zoo’s Facebook event page at @zooknoxville or the zoo’s website at zooknoxville.org.
All zoo staff and volunteers will be wearing masks and hand-sanitizing stations are located throughout the park. For guests attending BOO! at the Zoo, masks or cloth face coverings will be required for ages 12 and up to comply with Emergency Executive Order No. 19 issued by City of Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon. The mandates states masks must be worn inside City-owned buildings, which includes zoo public indoor areas such as restrooms, indoor viewing areas, restaurants and the Zoo Shop. Masks are NOT required for outdoor areas and guests are simply asked to show they have one in their possession for entry to the zoo.
Boo! at the Zoo tickets are $10 per person for ages 4 and up. Children 3 and under are admitted free. Parking is free. Tickets are available online at booknoxville.com, by phone at (865) 637-5331 and at the zoo’s ticket office during regular zoo hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.