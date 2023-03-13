SEYMOUR – Now is the time for vendors to book a space at the Seymour Community Sale, planned for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Williams Family Seymour Branch Library.
Local artists and craftspeople, business owners and interested individuals are invited to take part in the sale, which will be held in the library parking lot. A total of 58 spaces are available at a cost of $15 to $40, depending on the amount of space chosen.
“This is a community event to benefit the library and support business,” said organizer Chuck Cook of Friends of the Library, which is sponsoring the sale. “Anybody is welcome to come and sell items.” That includes people who hold yard sales, craftspeople and artists, as well as local businesses and nonprofits who want to offer their goods or services to the Seymour community.
Most spaces will be available in front of the library and in the large parking lot to the left of the building. Some spaces in front of the adjacent professional building are also offered. Most spaces are approximately 9 feet wide and cost $15 each or $25 for two adjoining spaces. Twenty spots will accommodate a 10-by-10-foot canopy; they cost $20. Two double handicap spots, about 25 feet wide. cost $40 each.
The only way to book a space is to go to the library at 137 West Macon Lane during library hours, select the space you want from a plan displayed there, and pay for that space. Payment is by cash or check only; credit cards are not accepted.
The sale will take place on the last day of the Friends of Seymour Library’s used book sale, which will run Tuesday through Saturday that week in the community room. Bunny’s Barbecue food truck will also be on site.
For more information call the library at 865-573-0728.
Melanie joined The Daily Times in the early 90s and has served as the Life section editor since 1993. A William Blount and UT alum, Melanie is generally the early arriver who turns on the lights in the newsroom.
