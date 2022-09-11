Now is the time to stock up on fall and winter reading — at an affordable price. The Friends of Seymour Library will conduct its fall used book sale Wednesday through Friday, Sept. 14 through 16 in the community room at the Williams Family Seymour Branch Library.
Most books will cost $1 or less. Hardcover and trade paperbacks are $1; smaller paperbacks and children’s books are 50 cents each. Categories range through popular and classic fiction to non-fiction and children’s books. Non-fiction comes in a variety of topics: cookbooks, travel, history, health, self-help, humor and more. Used DVDs and audio books will also be on sale.
The first afternoon, from noon to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, is open to Friends members and educators only. Teachers are asked to bring proof of their employment. If you are not a member of Friends of the Library but would like first dibs on the bargains, you can buy a membership at the door. Memberships cost $10 for adults, $5 for seniors and students, $15 for families and $25 for businesses.
Hours of the general sale are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16. Beginning at noon on Friday until the sale is over, a bag sale will take place. For $5, you can stuff a bag supplied by the Friends as full of books as you like.
The books have been donated by the public or taken off the shelves of one of the three libraries in Sevier County Library System: Seymour, Kodak and King Family in Sevierville.
Credit cards, as well as cash and checks, are accepted at the sale. Proceeds will benefit Friends’ projects such as supporting the Summer Reading program, donating books and funding library improvements. If you would like to donate gently used books for the sale, bring them to the library on Monday or Tuesday, Sept. 12 and 13. Both fiction and recent non-fiction are needed, and large print books are especially welcome. No textbooks. The Seymour library is at 137 West Macon Lane, around the corner from the Kroger shopping center. For more information, call the library at 865-573-0728.
