She’s aloof and cottage cheese is her favorite snack.
Those who know her say she was born to run and likes animals way more than people.
Oreo, a hound mix that has been residing at the Blount County Animal Center for two years now, is also an escape artist, whose story was first told in The Daily Times back in September 2019.
Now there’s a new chapter; Oreo is still at the center, awaiting to find her forever home, but her desire to see the countryside and all it has to offer, hasn’t subsided.
The female mixed breed dog first got out of the center in February 2019 as she was being walked. She hung out around the center but refused to be caught, preferring the thrill of the chase. Center officials had to tranquilize her with a dart to get her back safely inside.
It was Karen League, large kennel manager, who managed to chase her down after Oreo was darted. League says Oreo now gives her the “stink eye” every time she sees her handler.
That was Oreo’s first taste of freedom away from the center. She was brought to the facility by her owner, who said he couldn’t keep her from escaping at his home. She even managed to free herself from the metal kennel in the back of his pickup truck on the way to the animal center.
Her next opportunity for flight came after she was placed with a foster family off Hunt Road. Oreo figured out how to use a dead stump along the fence to dig out.
She would roam the streets of Blount County for five weeks. Oreo was spotted at Maryville College, near McGhee Tyson Airport at Pellissippi Place and Jackson Hills. Eventually League and others from the center set a trap and caught this Houdini.
Watchful eyes, social media
But it was the community who also played a role in the successful capture of Oreo.
Concerned citizens on the Friends of the Blount County Animal Center and Maryville Matters Facebook pages would post photos of Oreo so her seekers could hone in on her location.
Sue Burda has worked in animal rescue and finding homes for them for 33 years. She said were it not for those photos and extra help, Oreo might not have been caught. It is a miracle she was out for so long and didn’t get hit by a car, Burda said.
The story picks up with Oreo’s most recent escape, which occurred last week. Apparently the medium-size dog hid beneath a tree in the outdoor enclosure at the BCAC and when the gate opened, she was gone — for three days this time.
Charlie Rafford, the center’s new director, said the ultimate goal for any animal that comes into the center is to find a home. And while Oreo has been there now for more than two years, that remains the objective. The center does not euthanize due to lack of space, he said. Dogs who are deemed unadoptable because of aggressive, biting behavior are the ones that have to be put down.
Despite the fact Oreo seems to want to be anywhere but her current location, volunteers and staff have noticed that Oreo has been able to have a positive affect on the dogs that come into the center with fear and other anxieties.
It seems Oreo loves making friends with the new arrivals and they, in turn, appreciate her nurturing spirit. Dogs that wouldn’t get up from their beds and be social do so after being placed with Oreo.
As Burda described, it’s almost like Oreo is a therapy dog for dogs. And while Rafford said there is no therapy dog program in place here, Oreo does seem to come alongside the other strays as their friend and protector.
Oreo, Rafford said, came to the center on. Aug. 17, 2018. Her birthdate is listed as Feb. 16, 2017.
“She has been valuable at helping to acclimate the other dogs that come in,” the director said. “She calms them. They have become a playmate for her.”
Oreo’s traveling antics, Rafford said, haven’t changed the center’s commitment to find her a home. Ideally, it would be someone with lots of space to roam. He said if her owner then wanted to bring Oreo back on occasion to help the other dogs get settled in, that would be acceptable.
“She gets along seemingly with every dog that comes in here,” Rafford said.
League and Amy Ryder, a volunteer, know this dog well. Ryder said she even bought Oreo a GPS tracking collar. The collar did work when Oreo got out last week. They were able to find her.
The hard part is what follows.
“The collar works fantastic for dogs that want to be found,” Ryder said. “As soon as you get close to her, she takes off running. She was born to run.”
If a dog who’s a little distant, with eyes for wandering minus any desire for lap sitting sounds appealing, here is Oreo. She isn’t aggressive, Rafford and the others said. She has that white and black Oreo cookie coloration, and the need for some adventure.
“She is like every animal that walks in here,” Rafford said. “They deserve a loving home with family that will provide them that. We want to make that happen for every animal we can.”
